Dutta was wanted in connection with a case registered with Jalukbari Police Station for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Gauhati University after the recent incident of alleged molestation of a girl by two students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG.)

Dutta has now been arrested by the Latasil police for obstructing lawful duty leading to injury of two SSB personnel.

The police said that Dutta started pelting stones at the police team who went in search of him at his residence last night.

“We found him hiding on the 5th floor, although he stays on the 4th floor of the apartment. He has been arrested for wilfully obstructing the lawful duty and also in connection with a case filed by the owner of the flat alleging forceful occupancy,” Sunil Kalita, officer-in-charge of Latasil Police Station told this reporter.

A few hours after his arrest, a series of other FIRs were lodged against Dutta alleging fraudulent activities.

Dutta, according to police, even identified himself as director of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and cheated various people of hefty sums of money.

Earlier too, he was arrested in connection with five different cases registered with Dispur Police Station.

After being produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, Dutta was remanded to judicial custody.