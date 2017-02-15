He said, “This budget has been able to address the biggest reforms. One of the reforms of this budget is that both planned and non-planned salaries of the government employees have been merged, and also the daily wage labourers and master-role workers will draw salaries from the same kitty. Another reform in this budget is that the retention policy has been eliminated. Once one joins in a government service, he or she doesn’t have to ask for retention. By 2021, 10 months’ salary can be paid by the state government without depending on the Centre. This budget is hoped to make Assam a self-reliable state.”

Sarma said that this budget has talked about a little bit of spirituality and responsibility. Hence this budget is not an economic budget. This budget is built on a little bit of economy, a little bit of spirituality and social justice.

For an Economics or Political Science student, the changing dimension from a Nehruvian economy to fiscal autonomy will probably be the subject matter of research, said Dr Sarma.

The post-budget discussion on Assam Budget 2017 was jointly organised by Department of Political Science of Gauhati University and university administration at the seminar hall on its campus. An annual journal of the Department of Political Science was also released by the minister.