ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 - Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the war against terror will be taken to its logical conclusion with greater determination.
Sharif was speaking at a high-level meeting here to review the law and order situation in the country after a suicide blast in Lahore claimed 16 lives, including senior police officials..
Law enforcement agencies have made exemplary sacrifices in the war on terror, he said, adding such terror activities cannot shake their determination. – IANS