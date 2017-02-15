Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that though according to inputs available, the flow of Bangladeshi nationals into India has come down following economic development of the areas adjacent to the border with India. “The available inputs indicate that the Bangladeshi nationals are not trying to sneak into India merely for livelihood as was the case in the past. The foreigners who are still trying to enter India are doing so to settle down here,” sources said.

Sources revealed that the Government has already increased deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border, while, completing the fencing as soon as possible is on the priority agenda of the Centre. That is why, all the agencies involved with the construction work have been directed to expedite the work and the situation is being monitored constantly.

Official sources admitted that guarding the international riverine border is still a major problem as despite increased patrolling, the riverine border is still vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is working out a comprehensive scheme to seal the international riverine border and the details are now being worked out.

On the problems faced by India in deporting the Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in India because of the refusal of Bangladesh to accept those people, sources admitted that the issue is on the agenda of discussion between India and Bangladesh. India has already taken up the issue with the Government of Bangladesh and with a friendly Government in Bangladesh, India feels that things would improve in the days to come.

Sources pointed out that the first step would be to identify the foreigners living in India and a proper mechanism should be in place to ensure that “we can confront the Government of Bangladesh not only with the names of the persons detected as foreigners but also with details of their nationality to have adequate proof that they belonged to Bangladesh,” sources added. Sources also said that with the increase of the number of Foreigners’ Tribunals and updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the process of identification of foreigners living in Assam would become easier in the days to come.