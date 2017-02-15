The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pardesh had in 2012 won 34 of these seats spread across 11 districts. It has tied-up with the Congress this time in the contest against the BJP and BSP.

Altogether 720 candidates are in the fray in this phase in UP and 2.28 crore people are eligible to vote, including over 1.04 crore women.

In Uttarakhand, around 74.20 lakh voters will decide the fate of 628 candidates as 69 out of 70 Assembly constituencies spread over 13 districts go to polls. – PTI