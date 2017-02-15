In an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this evening, security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house, a police official said, adding, Major S Dahiya was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, an encounter took place in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area of Bandipora district this morning. The gunbattle erupted after security forces cordoned off the area following information about presence of militants there, the police official said.

As the security forces were closing in, they came under fire from the hiding militants, the official said. – PTI