The Supreme Court judges Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman today held a chamber hearing on the NRC matter, which was attended by State Chief Secretary Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, NRC Nodal Officer Prateek Hajela, Register General of India, Sailesh Kumar, additional Solicitor General, Assam Government’s Counsel among others.

Sources said the apex court assessed the fund requirement and directed the Centre’s counsel to expedite the release of funds, which has been flagged as crucial by the Nodal Officer for continuation of the NRC update.

At the last hearing, the division bench was told that the total estimated cost was Rs 908 crore, of which the Centre has given Rs 307 crore and is going to release another tranche of Rs 100 crore, while the Assam Government has given Rs 130 crore as loan. The Nodal Officer is yet to receive the balance amount of Rs 501 crore minus the State’s loan, the court was informed.

Sources said that at the meeting this afternoon, Hajela made a presentation before the two judges regarding the NRC update procedure because they were keen to understand the whole process. Hajela is likely to submit an application before the bench at the next date of hearing seeking the apex court’s direction on certain issues regarding the NRC update, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry’s representative submitted its response regarding the fencing works along the Indo-Bangladesh border in a sealed cover, which is also expected to be taken up on March 8. At the last hearing, the bench while remarking that no concrete proposal was submitted has asked the MHA to submit a project report today but not in the form of an affidavit.

As reported, the division bench last Tuesday expressed its ‘strongest displeasure’ over the manner in which fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh was progressing, asking the Ministry of Home Affairs to furnish all the details in the court.