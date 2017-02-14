“In fact, I am ashamed. The police has given me a report. I have spoken to the family members. I am also meeting all concerned this week,” Goswami said.

Earlier, after MLA Kamali Basumatary raised the issue during the Zero Hour, Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said investigation is on into the incident even as he outlined the steps taken by the police in the aftermath of the incident.

“Patrolling is being carried out near the girls’ hostels so that such incidents do not recur. Women personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Police in civvies also have been deployed. Street lights are being installed and a helpline number circulated. Awareness drives are also being conducted,” he said, replying on behalf of the Home Minister.