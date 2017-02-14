On being contacted, Neog expressed his satisfaction over his success at this age. He opined that if one has a goal then he must try to get it. The retired officer who is had passed BSc, BA and BT earlier, has completed his Master’s degree in Assamese Literature from Dibrugarh University under Distance Education, the examination of which was held in January this year and the result was declared last week. Neog passed the degree in second class even though he was suffering a lot from eye trouble before the examination.

Neog is associated with several organisations in the locality and has served in different capacities in organisations like the Govt Pensioner Association, Dergaon Senior Citizen Association etc. He is also associated with Proficient Career Counselling, Dergaon as a senior Academic Counsellor. A father of four children, two of whom are serving as lecturers at the Golaghat BEd College and one as a teacher at a private school, he was inspired by several others to complete his post graduate degree.