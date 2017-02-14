A 45-member team, 12 among which were from the drama team, participated in the festival. The drama, Aur Ek Shakuntala, directed by Rituparna Kalita got the best drama award. The best actor trophy was won by Debapratim Baruah from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Barsha Borah of the Department of History won the best actress award.

The drama troupe also won two more trophies – one for best stage decoration and the other for best lighting. “Long and extensive rehearsals were fruitful for us,” said Debapratim Baruah, the best actor of the fest.

The drama was again performed at the District Library here on February 9 and got a lot of appreciation by the audience. In the Group Song competition, ‘Swargam’ group got the best group song performance trophy, while the best dancer trophy was won by Hriday Poran Kalita of the Physics Department.