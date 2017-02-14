“The project will benefit 3,000 households of six tea garden villages of upper Assam. The programme was formally inaugurated at Balijan Tea Estate, Panitola, Dibrugarh, on Friday which was attended by the garden officials and stakeholders of the tea community, officials from OIL India Ltd, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and ICCO, Guwahati,” an OIL release said.

OIL launched this one-year programme with another eight months of follow-up and monitoring at a total project cost of Rs 1,34,72,000 with the objective of conservation of firewood and other biomass; removal of smoke from kitchen, etc.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the chief guest, Dipak Bhutan (Circle Officer-Chabua), Manoj Kumar Das (Director-IIE), Satyendra Narain Singh (GM-Technical Audit)-OIL; Rakesh Kumar (DGM-Technical Audit), Dilip Kumar Bhuyan (DGM-Public Affairs-OIL), Dr Sriparna B Baruah (Head-CIE-IIE) besides senior officers from OIL and IIE. IIE is the implementing agency for the programme.