

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya felicitating ABSU president Promod Boro during the golden jubilee celebration of ABSU at Kokrajhar on Monday. – UB Photos

Speaking on the occasion, Promod Boro further said that “our vision is to live, work and prosper and the motto of ABSU is unity, survival and prosperity”.

It may be mentioned here that the historic golden jubilee celebration and 49th session of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) entered the second day today at Jangkrithai Fwthar, Kokrajhar with a huge rush of people. The students’ conclave and seminars on various topics were the prime attractions of the day. Around 6000 delegates participated in the historic golden jubilee session.

Chief advisor of the AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya while inaugurating the students’ conclave this evening said that the ABSU has been working tirelessly for reformation of its community and to establish a strong race in the world and as such, the Bodo student body should play a leading role for the issues of indigenous communities of Assam.

Bhattacharya said Assam has been facing internal predicaments due to external aggression of Bangladeshis. He said the indigenous people of Assam were going to be marginalised and they would be treated as second citizens in their own land due to Bangladeshi influx if the issue is not dealt with united efforts. “We cannot be a silent spectator over the unabated external aggression”, he said adding that the government of India was going ahead with its decision to give citizenship rights to Hindu Bangladeshis which cannot be acceptable at any cost.

AASU advisor said that the session of the ABSU has always been the most disciplined and every organisation has lesson to learn from them. He said that it was the ABSU which organised 32 different seminars in eight different halls in the ongoing golden jubilee celebration and no student organisation has organised such large seminars. He hailed the role of the ABSU for improving Bodo medium education and blamed the State government for its failure to distribute Bodo medium textbooks in time. He also said that higher educational institutions including technical institutions should have all required facilities for students.

The AASU advisor felicitated the president of the ABSU Promod Boro with a sorai and books on the occasion of golden jubilee as a token of love and respect in their 50 years of journey.

The student conclave which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University Prof Hemanta Kr Baruah was also addressed by the president of AKRSU Hiteswar Barman, president of AAGSU Prem Tamang, president of AASSU Simon Kishku and was attended by the principals of various colleges and technical institutions.

A souvenir Sonathi Agan was also released today by Brajendra Kumar Brahma, Sahitya Akademy and Tagor Literary Awardee and former president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

In the evening, former vice president of the ABSU Sonaram Baglary inaugurated the candle light in commemoration of great Bodo martyrs. Besides, there were 16 seminars were held on various topics. There were also competitions on volleyball, kabaddi and demonstration on Bodo traditional games like Khomlainai, Gila and Dahal Thungri Sibnai.