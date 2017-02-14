GUWAHATI, Feb 13 - Nine promising young chess players of Guwahati, who brought laurel to Guwahati Chess Association by winning medals in the 40th All Assam Inter District Chess Championship held in Jorhat were felicitated by the Guwahati Chess Association on yesterday at the Rajbari Athletic Club here.
The felicitation function was organised during the prize distribution ceremony of 40th All Assam Inter District Veteran Chess Championship.
Arunabh Gohain of Maria’s Public School, Himashree Deka of Gurukul Graamar School, Manthan Kashyap Dutta of Delhi Public School, Ashvin Sharma of Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School, Adreeja Sinha of Narengi Army Public School, Rishita Sinha of St Mary’s English School, Medha Baruah of SFS School, Baibhabi Baruah of SFS School, and Fahim NH Borah of Don Bosco School were felicitated on the occasion, a release said.