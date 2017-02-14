Narender Yadav of Delhi has been declared as the IFA Classic Champion in Men Bodybuilding category while Achyut Kalita of Assam was declared as the champion in Men Fitness category.

In women section Assam girl Queen Buragohain has been declared as the champion in the Women Fitness event, where as Priya Majumder was declared champion in Women Bodybuilding.

This championship was conducted by NABBA/WFF India as per the rules and regulations of NABBA & WFF International, stated a release.