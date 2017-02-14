Karate training under way

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 13 - A three-day long Karate training camp commenced today at the Chariali HS and MP School premises here under the aegis of Tenshinkan Shotokan Association, Assam in association with the Biswanath District Karate-Do Association. Shihan Hasrat Khan, a 8th Dan Black-belt holder from Delhi will impart training to the students coming from the different parts of the State. The training programme was inaugurated by Apurba Kumar Das, president, Biswanath Sports Association and Ravindra Singh, Senior Manager, Sakomatha Tea Estate by lighting the lamp while the programme was conducted by Anjan Borah, president of Biswanath District Karate-Do Association.