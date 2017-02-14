Guwahati Challenge cricket

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 13 - Satgaon Club defeated Chandmari Sports Club by 11 runs while Mahaveer Club trounced Eleven Star Club by 47 runs in today’s group league matches of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here. Brief scores: SG Club 127/9 (Raj Hussain 44, Sanjay Ram 32, Surender Singh 19, Anup Barman 3/14, Amit Sirola 3/29). Chandmari SC 116 (Anup Barman 37, Diganta Thakuria 32, Surender Singh 5/24, Raj Hussain 2/15). Mahaveer CC 115/5 (Dhritiman Sarma 50, Imdadul Salvia 45, Chandan Sarma 2/25). Eleven Star 108 (Abhinandan Prasad 32, Amit Kumar 2/9). Today’s matches: Brahmaputra Boys vs TACC; Cane CC vs Sijubari RYC.