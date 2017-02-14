Over 150 players from various parts of North East took part in the competition played in the U-12, U-14, U-18 and veterans categories.

The pair of Andy Thousen and Sahil Farhaz won the U-18 boys doubles title while Ojas Hazarika defeated Nirav Jain to clinch the boys’ singles crown. In the above 45 veterans’ final the pair of Suresh Sarda and Ranjit Paul defeated Ashish Jain and Siva Shish Dutta Gupta. The winners were given cash prizes and trophies at the end of the tournament.

Sharing his views about the tournament, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan, who also took part in the championship in the veterans category said “ the facilities here are of very high standard and such competitions shall help the players a great deal in lifting their game.”