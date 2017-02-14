Talking to reporters at the Club premises, Singh said that the championship is dedicated in the memory of noted physician Dr Rahul Gupta, a resident of Itkhola who was an avid sportsperson. “Dr Gupta spent his boyhood days at his Itkhola residence before shifting to Ambikapatty. He took part in various sports events like football and swimming in his life time and always encouraged clubs and associations to organize sports competitions as well. It is unfortunate that we have lost such a personality in 2016. It is our humble tribute to Dr Gupta,” Singh maintained.

Singh further said that badminton matches will be played at the filed of the club and under lights. The competition has been categorized under men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Also there is a special award for the emerging player, aimed to encourage young players of the valley, Singh added.