The Aussies reached this metropolis from Dubai where they had a training camp and drove down to a South Mumbai hotel where they will stay till they depart for Pune after playing a warm-up game against India A at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

The team is scheduled to have its first practice session at the Stadium on February 15.

Australia are touring India for a full Test series for the first time since they were blanked 4-0 by the hosts in the 2012-13 season.

Australia later defeated India 2-0 in a four-Test rubber played Down Under in the 2014-15 season.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (Capt), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (WK), Steve O’Keefe, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Usman Khawaja, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell.

Tour schedule:

Feb 17-19: Practice match v India A in CCI, Mumbai.

Feb 23-27: 1st Test, Pune.

March 4-8: 2nd Test, Bengaluru.

March 16-20: 3rd Test, Ranchi.

March 25-29: 4th and final Test, Dharamshala. – PTI