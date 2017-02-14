

The ASEB Sports Club team with the Satyen Borphukan Memorial Trophy.

The tournament was organised by the Sripuria Club where teams from Sarbhog, Dhemaji, Laipuli, Panitola, Jerai, Bhadoi, Betoni and 2nd AP Bn took part.

In the semifinals ASEB beat Tinsukia Railway 2-1 while Assam Police got the better of Sarbhog SA 2-0.

The winning team was awarded Rs 20,000 while the runners up team became richer by Rs 10,000 and received the Bapuram Baruah Memorial Trophy. Abdul Baten of the winning team was adjudged best player and he receiver the Rina Baruah Memorial Trophy along with Rs 2000.

Senior citizen of the locality Lalit Borphukan was the chief guest in the closing function.