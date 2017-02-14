

(From left) Akaashdeep Deka, Kasturika Narzary (best children players), Enjebee Chakma, Nishad Ali (best youth players) in the TG Baruah Memorial Youth and U-21 State Karate Championshipon Monday. (From left) Akaashdeep Deka, Kasturika Narzary (best children players), Enjebee Chakma, Nishad Ali (best youth players) in the TG Baruah Memorial Youth and U-21 State Karate Championshipon Monday.

The Jorhat team become second with 33 medals including 14 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze. Barpeta stood third bagging 5 gold and one bronze medal.

Akashdeep Deka of Jorhat and Kasturika Narzary of Guwahati received the best children player award in boys and girls sections respectively. Nishad Ali of Barpeta and Enjebee Chakma of Guwahat were named best youth players in the male and female categories.

Director, Assam Tribune Group of Publications Surajit Govinda Baruah and Ritu Baruah the daughter in law of late TG Baruah were present in the medal presentation ceremony yesterday evening and handed over the medals to the players. United Karate-Do Association Assam (UKAA) working president Bhuban Lahkar, advisers Bhupen Deka, Amitabh Choudhury and other office bearers of the organising committee gave away the prizes.

Prior to the championship the UKAA has organised two-day training camp for all participant on February 10 and 11 which was conducted by KAI general secretary Shihan Bharat Sharma and referee commission chairman Shihan Paramjeet S Singh, stated a release.

The gold medal winners are: Children (8-13 years, boys) Adwik Mazumdar, Irfan Habib, Bitupan Das, Rib Kalita, Hemphu Bongjang, Aryan Raj Saikia, Sarhan Rasul, Hansraj Dutta, Ashotosh Das, Mriganka Rajkhowa, Rishab Kalita, Akashdeed Deka, Gaurav Hajong, Punit Jahkwal, Ayushman Pachani, Abhigyan Mohan, Hritom Das, Tanishq Prince Rongpi, Nihar Hazarika and Ananta Tanti. (Girls) Ankita Timungpi, Dimpi Das, Maya Das, Mugdha Baruah, Kasturika Narzary, Shyamontika Borah, Himaqmoni Teronpi, Hanee Ali, Ishita Kashyap, Riju Borbhuyan, Bandana Das, Bandita Daimary, Anubhuti Lohia, Utkarsha Mazumdar.