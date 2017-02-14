

Virat Kohli leads India off the field after their big win in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli leads India off the field after their big win in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad,

Chasing a daunting target of 459, Bangladesh were all out for 250 in 100.3 overs but put up a stiffer resistance than what the final outcome of the match would suggest.

The win was the Indian team’s eighth victory in nine home Tests this season with the only draw coming against England at Rajkot.

This was India’s sixth successive series victory under Virat Kohli starting from Sri Lanka series in 2015. India’s unbeaten streak in Test matches is now 19 with the last defeat coming against Sri Lanka in Galle back in August, 2015.

For a team ranked world No.9 in ICC rankings, Bangladesh hung on for four days and two sessions – something that nobody had expected from the minnows. They played close to 230 overs, both innings included.

The Indian bowlers should be lauded for their collective effort as they had to show much more patience on a pitch that remained good for batting throughout the entire duration of the match.

Spin twins Ravindra Jadeja (4/78 in 37 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/73 in 30.3 overs) shared the bulk of the spoils with Ishant Sharma (2/40 in 13 overs) – all of whom worked tirelessly in pursuit of victory.

Bangladesh needed to bat out 58 overs in the last two sessions to save the match but Ishant’s brilliant post-lunch spell put paid to any hopes that the visitors had harboured.

It was as controlled an effort one would see with an old ball. He hit his conventional back of the length with an occasional fuller delivery and some good short stuff.

With little help from the pitch his spell was a laudable effort. One such well-disguised short ball aimed at Shabbir Rahaman’s (22) body forced him to play a pull-shot which he top-edged to the only fielder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar standing at fine leg boundary.

He then bowled an in-swinger that looked like reverse to find Mahmudullah Riyadh (64) plumb in-front. With Mahmudullah’s departure the writing was clearly on the wall for the visitors.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz again played 60 balls for his 23, was the eighth batsman out with Jadeja’s delivery kicking up sharply to induce an outside edge snapped by Wriddhiman Saha.

Jadeja got his fourth when Taijul Islam (6) mistimed a pull-shot and was caught by KL Rahul.

Ashwin finished the match trapping Taskin Ahmed leg-before after Virat Kohli appealed for a DRS.

There was no celebration from the Indian players apart from customary handshakes as a few players collected the stumps as souvenirs.

The fifth day pitch was still good to bat on even though the turn on offer was comparatively more than the last four days.

But Bangladesh batsmen, who play more limited-overs cricket, are not adept at saving Test matches, which is an art in itself.

In between, glorious shots and dead defence, there were moments of madness that became their undoing which showed why they need more experience at this level.

A better team on this flat track could have saved the Test match going in with seven wickets on the final day. – PTI

SCORECARD

India 1st innings: 687/6 decl

Bangladesh 1st innings: 388 all out

India 2nd innings: 159/4 decl

Bangladesh 2nd innings (target: 459 runs)

Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3

Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42

Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27

Mahmudullah c Kumar b Sharma 64

Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Jadeja 22

Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Ashwin 23

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Sharma 22

Mehedi Hasan Miraz c Saha b Jadeja 23

Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 3

Taijul Islam c Rahul b Jadeja 6

Taskin Ahmed lbw b Ashwin 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-7, NB-3) 14

Total: (all out in 100.3 overs) 250

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-71, 3-75, 4-106, 5-162, 6-213, 7-225, 8-242, 9-249, 10-250.

Bowling: B Kumar 8-4-15-0, R Ashwin 30.3-10-73-4, I Sharma 13-3-40-2, U Yadav 12-2-33-0, R Jadeja 37-15-78-4.