The Budget will be presented during the Assembly session scheduled from March 6. “CBOs representing their tribes would be in a better position to suggest ways and means to the government for the development and welfare of their own communities,” said the Chief Minister. “This year’s Budget will be based on a pan-Arunachal concept,” he assured the CBOs.

Giving a background on the new concept, Chowna Mein informed that the Budget will be prepared in an altogether different mode from this year. “Our focus will be to take up genuine, necessary and utmost important proposals under SADA that would benefit each and every section of the society,” he said while asserting that sectors like education, health, agriculture, horticulture and tourism will be given priority.