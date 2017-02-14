“The Lower Siang district will be made functional soon by posting of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.” This was decided by the State Cabinet in its meeting on February 7 last, according to a communiqué from CMO here.

The Cabinet also decided Garu as the district headquarters of Lower Siang district. Till such time infrastructure is built up, the temporary headquarter will function from Likabali.

The decision on the demand for another new district – Lepa Rada – will be taken on a later date after consultation with all stakeholders, the communique said. The Arunachal Assembly had in March 2013 passed the ‘Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2013’ paving the way for creation of four new districts, including Lower Siang. Three districts namely, Namsai, Kra-Daadi and Siang have already started functioning with their inauguration two years back.