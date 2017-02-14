BJP general secretary Th Biswajit Singh said on Saturday that the BJP State unit was surprised to hear the allegation which is totally baseless. BJP wants a clarification from her, failing which the BJP will take legal actions, he added.

In a media interview, Sharmila reportedly alleged that she was approached by BJP which offered her a sum of Rs 36 crore to campaign for the party in the upcoming polls.

People know that the party does not have that much of money, said Biswajit, a BJP MLA. BJP functionaries have not interacted with her since the then Union Water Resources Minister Bijaya Chakraborty visited her during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance regime, he claimed.

The BJP leader alleged that the ruling Congress could have instigated Sharmila to make the charges against the BJP. Sharmila is campaigning for her party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance and she herself will be contesting the Assembly election against CM O Ibobi in Thoubal constituency.