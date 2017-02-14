Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day workshop on “Project Planning and Management” here, Tiwari said, the problems related to implementation of schemes is an issue not just of Meghalaya, but the entire North East.

The aim of the workshop is to sensitise the State government officials about different areas of project implementation, to enhance their skill and efficiency and to expose them in making decisive role in properly managing the projects.

The workshop would cover topics like pre-project activity and concept of project cycle, preparation of feasibility report, project management tools and techniques, project risk management, project financing management and project monitoring.