Corruption watchdog Prism (People’s Right to Information and Development Implementing Society of Mizoram) president Vanlalruata and general secretary RL Liantluanga were arrested for failing to appear before the anti-corruption court here as prosecution witness, Prism spokesman Eddie Colney said.

Today’s arrest was in connection with an FIR submitted by Prism on January 7, 2010 with the State Anti-Corruption Bureau against suspected embezzlement of public money amounting to Rs 162.40 lakh in State Health department in 2009. Prism, in its FIR, said the Health department claimed to have spent Rs 162.40 lakh for different purposes which Prism “proved” to be fake.

A meeting of Prism on November 1, 2016 decided to abstain from acting as prosecution witnesses in court as none of the over 300 officials found to be involved in corruption cases filed by Prism during the last 15 years had been prosecuted.

“In most of the cases in which Prism activists appeared before the court as prosecution witnesses, session was adjourned as if the court was trying to dilly-dally the case,” Prism president Vanlalruata alleged.

In the said case, the ACB conducted an investigation and found the then Health director Dr N Palai involved. “The main accused in the corruption case was never arrested, nor were other 300 officials involved in different corruption cases,” he said.

The Prism activists were told to appear before the special court (Prevention of Corruption) on February 16. “We will decide (whether or not to appear) on February 15,” Vanlalruata said.