SHILLONG, Feb 13 - “The 30-year-old dream of the people have been finally realised with the decision to upgrade Pynursla Block to a civil sub-division”, local MLA and Border Area Development Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.
Tynsong said that the people of the area have been demanding from successive Governments that the Block be upgraded to a civil sub-division for the past 30 years.
“Now on February 15, the Block would finally be upgraded to a civil sub-division,” he said, adding, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has agreed to inaugurate the new civil sub-division.
Tynsong said not less than Rs 20 crore would be required for the upgrade. The Minister parried a question if the decision was political in nature as Assembly elections are due in 2018. However, months before the 2012 Assembly elections, four new districts were created by the Congress-led Government. The move paid rich dividend, as the Congress came back to power with a decisive mandate.
The State now has 11 districts, four sub-divisions and 39 Blocks. However, poor infrastructure and lack of skilled manpower has hampered development.