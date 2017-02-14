Tynsong said that the people of the area have been demanding from successive Governments that the Block be upgraded to a civil sub-division for the past 30 years.

“Now on February 15, the Block would finally be upgraded to a civil sub-division,” he said, adding, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has agreed to inaugurate the new civil sub-division.

Tynsong said not less than Rs 20 crore would be required for the upgrade. The Minister parried a question if the decision was political in nature as Assembly elections are due in 2018. However, months before the 2012 Assembly elections, four new districts were created by the Congress-led Government. The move paid rich dividend, as the Congress came back to power with a decisive mandate.

The State now has 11 districts, four sub-divisions and 39 Blocks. However, poor infrastructure and lack of skilled manpower has hampered development.