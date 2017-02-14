According to officials, the Myanmarese man, Ginlammang (48) concealed 64 gold biscuits inside a false cavity of his trolley bag. However, the Customs received inputs of the illegal consignment and arrested the person from a Guwahati-bound bus at Punchawng village near Aizwal.

The arrest was made by the anti-smuggling unit of Customs division, Aizwal last Wednesday after intercepting the bus (Network Travels AR-01F-6570). The cost of the seized gold biscuits is Rs 3.12 crore.

A case has been registered against the arrested person and further investigation is on, the Customs officials added.