There seem to be no respite for people who depend on cellular data networks and SMS for communication and other works.

Among the Northeastern States, Manipur witnessed two shutdowns since 2015 while Meghalaya and Arunachal have both witnessed a single shutdown.

A group of singers under the aegis of ‘The Amazing Voice of Nagaland’, has appealed to the State Government to restore internet (mobile) facilities so as to enable the public to vote for them.

The group is participating in a reality show called “Rising Star” which will be aired in national channel Colors TV.