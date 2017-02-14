Also, considering that thousands of students are scheduled to appear in their examinations, the CM fervently appealed to the agitating groups to lift the bandh and to let the tens of thousands of government employees attend offices to work and draw their salaries, and at the same time, to allow the business community to carry out their normal trade to sustain themselves.

Addressing the people of Nagaland in a broadcast by AIR in Kohima today, Zeliang said what has happened is a great shock to not only to the Nagas but also to people all over the world. He was referring to the public upheaval arising out of holding of urban local body elections and killing of three persons and injury to many others in police firing in Dimapur and Longleng on January 31.

“We cannot allow such a situation to prevail. We should resolve the situation through mature appreciation and dialogue. Let us put our heads together to build Nagaland of our dreams instead of mindless confrontations,” he stated.