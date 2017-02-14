Business establishments, educational institutions and government offices remained closed while vehicles were off the road during the bandh. The bandh was imposed from 6 am to 6 pm in Kohima and Mokokchung and 8 am to 5 pm in Dimapur.

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) along with various tribe organisations called for the indefinite bandh across the State to demand resignation of Chief Minister TR Zeliang following the killing of two youths in police firing in Dimapur on January 31.

The NTAC stated that the bandh was renewed since Zeliang refused to step down. It also informed that activities of all educational institutions including Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) and SCERT has been exempted. The HSSLC exams under NBSE are scheduled to be held from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the ruling NPF said it is seriously concerned over the career of thousands of students who are scheduled to appear in HSLC and HSSLC examination from February 14, and the adamant stance of the agitators in going ahead with the bandh. In a statement, the party accused the agitators of “holding innocent civilians to ransom for political mileage of a few vested interests.”

Even after ULB polls and 33 per cent reservations issue was already addressed by nullifying the elections, as desired by the protesting organisations, the NPF said it was disheartening to see that “some of the leaders still refused to see reason and continue to hijack the movement to meet their pre-planned, personal political agenda.”

It pointed out that the NPF Government was restraining itself to avoid unwanted collateral damages. However, it said agitators were hell-bent to cripple normal life and to paralyse the government machineries with the sole aim of projecting to the Centre that President’s rule would be the only answer.

The NPF expressed hope that sanity and reason would prevail amongst the leaders, since time, energy and resources were lost over the days where the innocent public and students were at the receiving end.

In another development, Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio was summoned to Delhi for urgent consultations with Central leaders. The NPF quoting a report in The Asian Age newspaper today said the Union Home Ministry has informed Rio that the fate of the government will be decided only on the strength of legislators.