Selfie case referred to privilege committee

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 13 - The AIUDF petition, alleging that Additional Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia had taken selfies inside the House while witnessing the Assembly proceedings and had uploaded them in social networking sites, has been referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said today. “The committee has been directed to submit its report within two weeks. Till action on the report is taken, Saikia is advised not to attend the Assembly proceedings,” the Speaker said.