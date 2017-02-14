The four-day annual national level technical fest Udbhavanam and cultural fest Pyrokinesis is an endeavour to bring the diverse cultures and technicians on one platform and showcase the unity in diversity. The festival is being organised since 2003.

On February 16 noted singer Aditi Singh Sharma will be the star performer. Incipit, a Rock band from Nagaland will perform at the event. ‘Mars and Venus’, a fashion show and body building competition will also be held. A lecture cum interactive programme is also scheduled, where the guest lecture will be delivered by Jayanta Narayan Choudhary, former DGP, Assam.