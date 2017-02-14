



Hundreds of schoolchildren had taken ill after being administered medication during drives under the National Deworming Programme at various places in the State during the last few days.

Raising the issue in the House during Zero Hour, Opposition legislators alleged that the children were administered the medicine on empty stomach and the doctors and teachers were not “prepared” to carry out the drive. The Minister said action would be taken against the erring officials.

“We will ensure that such incidents do not recur in future. If the inquiry committee suggests payment of compensation, the government will comply,” Patowary said, replying on behalf of the Health Minister.