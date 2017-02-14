



Parents of the girl, hailing from Bilasipara in Dhubri, were allegedly preparing for her marriage, prompting Childline to intervene and rescue her.

“We got information at our helpline 1098. Child Friendly, a local NGO working in the area, gave us the tip-off and we acted immediately with the assistance of Geetanagar police,” Nirmal Deka of Childline told The Assam Tribune.

The girl was rescued from her paternal uncle’s house, where she had come with her mother.

Childline has taken custody of the girl and she will be kept tonight at Kalyani Nivas of the Indian Council for Child Welfare, Assam State Branch at Rupnagar here.

Childline has informed the matter to the district Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Officer and they are likely to decide on the matter tomorrow.

“Some locals have said the girl has been already married. But in her statement, she told us that her parents were preparing for the marriage. The boy is a pandal worker. The girl’s father and the boy’s father came to know each other recently, after which the proposal for the marriage was made,” Deka said.

It was not clear whether the boy too was a minor. Police are investigating the matter. No one has been detained so far.