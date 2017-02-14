The rush of candidates for the CCE (2016) for 205 posts, which also includes Assam Revenue Service, has prompted the commission to extend the date of filing applications by one week up to February 18.

“Initially, we had thought we won’t be getting much candidates, given the controversies. But already, we have received around 16,000 applications. We feel by the end of the last date we should get around 25,000 applications. I have personally interacted with some applicants and they were confident that the examinations will be free and fair. They have reposed faith in the commission,” APSC acting chairman Brig (retd) Ranjit Borthakur told The Assam Tribune.

The rush is despite the fact that this time applications are not being taken online as the commission’s server and other technical equipment are in custody of police probing the cash-for-jobs scam.

Some 1,200 applications have been received via post.

In the last CCE (2015) held for 140 posts, a total of 17,856 candidates had appeared.

The answerscripts (1,152 candidates) of the mains examination of the last CCE was with police, but now the commission has been allowed to evaluate them. The commission is roping in experts for the purpose and it hopes to declare the results by April.

Brig Borthakur said the commission is planning to conduct the process of evaluation and setting of questions in-house to prevent any leakage or foul play. Roping in experts for the exercise will have financial implications and the commission feels that the government will address the issue.

“We are also contemplating on holding the CCE in the UPSC model. We still have two optional papers, while UPSC has one. For the purpose, we are planning to hold a brainstorming session next month to come at a consensus,” the acting chairman, whose tenure ends in April, said.

He said the interviews are being conducted through lottery to ensure there is no scope of favouritism.

“We are also planning to give more say to the experts by abolishing the grade system and allowing the experts to give marks instead. We will divide the viva voce marks equally among the board and experts. Earlier, the experts used to give grades and were allotted lesser marks than the board,” Brig Borthakur said.