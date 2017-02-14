Replying to a question by MLA Ashok Singhal in the Assembly today, Das said in many cases the workers have not claimed the gratuity out of ignorance of the procedure.

“The workers are entitled for gratuity on completion of five years at a garden and they are required to be paid the amount within one month. Workers do not even know they have to apply to get the gratuity,” the minister said.

He said the government is mulling setting up of welfare committees in the tea gardens to address such issues.

He also said he has asked the district administration to provide details of land encroached by tea gardens before the government decides on ways to release those plots for use by the government. “A meeting of the circle officers has been called on February 15 next. We will take up the issue then,” he said.

Informing that the Central Government is preparing to amend the Plantation Labour Act, the minister said once the proposed amendments are effected, the government will not have to seek permission from the garden managements to carry out developmental activities within the tea estates.

Replying to another question, the minister informed that the government is unable to realise a due revenue of Rs 1.55 crore from land under occupation of people in 18 districts of the State.

He said the deputy commissioners have been asked to survey the lands in their districts and the occupation pattern and come up with a detailed report so that the government can chalk out its future course of action.

The mouzadari system is being introduced in seven districts where the tehsildari system was in practice, the minister said. “Also, all the works relating to land revenue is being computerised to augment revenue and streamline the functioning,” Das added.