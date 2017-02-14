Following a detailed discussion, Gadkari told Purohit that he would be visiting Assam after the assembly elections in five states. He also assured the Governor that all the ongoing projects in the State would be completed soon.

The Governor has covered at least 24 of the total 33 districts by road during the last six months after assuming the charge in the State. Purohit said that much more is required to be done, given the present situation of roads and highways in Assam.