A parliamentary committee has found that the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) had asked for around Rs 3,850 crore as grants but was given only Rs 2,400 crore. The deduction was done because the ministry could not spend the money allotted in the last financial year.

In case of the northeastern states, the method of fund allocation is different, as UCs remain pending with the states. According DoNER Secretary’s testimony, the delay in submission of the UCs is affecting the budget allocation and in turn, it is hampering the growth and development in the northeastern region, a report of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee attached to the Ministry of DoNER said.

The committee headed by P Chidambaram in its 186th Report on the Demands for Grants (2015-16) has suggested that the DoNER Ministry in consultation with the northeastern states, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance may explore a different mechanism like considering a different time period (when there was normal weather in the northeastern region) for assessment of utilisation of funds and consequent increase or decrease in allocation. The committee had also advised that the ministry must continually exhort states to ensure timely submission of UC for timely release of funds for the projects.

The Ministry of DoNER said a two-pronged action has been taken. One, as a part of business process reengineering (BPR), the guidelines have been revised, which incentivise faster completion of the projects taken up under the scheme. Second, the entire process starting from conceptualisation of the project till its completion has been automated.

Due to all these efforts made by the ministry, the pending UCs under the NLCPR scheme have come down drastically to the level of Rs 322.30 crore by the end of October, 2016 from its earlier figure of Rs 1,158.95 crore as on April 1 last. The number of completed projects has risen from 30 in 2015-16 to 76 so far in this financial year. The fund utilisation has risen by almost 90 per cent this year compared to corresponding period last year, an action taken report of the ministry said.

The committee has further noted that out of the total projects sanctioned worth Rs 14,287.82 crore, 56.87 per cent have been completed and the remaining 43.13 per cent are going on. But in the ongoing projects, 36.04 per cent projects have got delayed.

The ministry in its action taken report said procedures for sanction of projects have been revamped, so that detailed project reports would henceforth get approved by the state-level empowered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary. With the operationalisation of the NLCPR project portal, documents are being received and processed much faster. The status of ongoing projects is reviewed regularly with concerned state government officers. To expedite completion of ongoing delayed projects, the ministry has been utilising 80 per cent of budget provision for ongoing projects since last financial year 2015-16.