Dibrugarh University results tomorrow

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 12 - The results of the BA, BSc and BCom first, third and fifth semester examinations, 2016 held in November-December, 2016 under Dibrugarh University will be declared on February 14 at 11 am, a release informed. All the principals of colleges have been asked to collect the marksheets from designated colleges. The colleges of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts can collect marksheets from Sibsagar Commerce College, Sibsagar, colleges of Jorhat and Majuli district can collect marksheets from DCB Girls’ College, Jorhat, colleges of Golaghat district can collect marksheets from DR College, Golaghat, colleges of Lakhimpur district from Lakhimpur Girls’ College, Lakhimpur, colleges of Dhemaji district from Dhemaji College, Dhemaji, colleges of Tinsukia district from Tinsukia College, Tinsukia and colleges of Dibrugarh district from DHSK College, Dibrugarh.