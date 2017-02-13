On this occasion a special programme was organised here by Doomdooma Sakha Sahitya Sabha (DSSS) at its office premises. The programme started with lightning of lamp in front of the portrait of Nirod Choudhury by his childhood friend and veteran trade union leader Niren Baruah. Later, a meeting was held under the presidentship of DSSS president Arjun Baruah which was addressed by Niren Baruah, Dwijen Sharma and others.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of late Choudhury’s life and work. The meeting expressed strong resentment as neither the State Government nor Asam Sahitya Sabha gave due recognition to the eminent writer and journalist. The meeting urged both the government and Sabha to take up some programmes in his memory. The entire programme was anchored by DSSS assistant secretary Kuladhar Barman and it was attended by a large number of people.