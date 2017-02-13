The five-day programme is being organised by the Karbi Cultural Society.

“Our endeavour is to bring the diverse cultures and tribes of Karbi Anglong and its neighbouring places on one platform and showcase the unity in diversity. The motto of the festival is to preserve the culture, promote cleanliness and speed up development,” Diphu MLA Sum Ronghang, who is also the president of the reception committee, said here on Saturday.

The annual festival, being organised since 1974, will be held at an 800-bigha plot at Taralangso, about five km from Diphu.

Ronghang further said for the first time the Chief Minister will be attending the fest on February 16.

He informed that cultural troupes from 26 zones will participate in the programmes and competitions. Local produce and ethnic food will also be exhibited on the occasion.

“Due to various reasons, the festival had somehow lost its relevance. But this time, we all have united, irrespective of political affiliations and we will make it a grand affair,” the legislator said.

For the last 25 years, the festival is being held at the same venue.

“We are planning to set up an ethnic village on the site. From my MLA fund I have sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for a museum there which will be inaugurated on February 16. Two amphitheatres have been already built and two more are coming up,” he said.

Chief Minister Sonowal is expected to lay the foundation stone for a science city and planetarium at the site during his visit to the festival.