In the meeting, the present political situation in the district was discussed and several proposals were adopted to strengthen the party at the grass root levels to fight against the BJP in the coming KAAC election. Besides, resolutions were adopted to condemn the BJP for extending the term of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The HSDC also condemned the BJP ruled KAAC’s move to allot 500 bighas of land to the Patanjali Group. Earlier in the morning, the party flag was hoisted by HSDC convener and former MLA Holiram Terang and homage paid to the departed leaders by former KAAC CEM and convener Jotson Bey.

The party also observed the day in all the 26 MAC constituencies in the district.