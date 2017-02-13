Addressing a public meeting organised on the occasion at the Rangchapara LP School field, Pipersenia lauded the efforts of the villagers, especially, the village management committee headed by headman Robertjhon Momin since 2002 for keeping their village beautiful and clean by taking up adequate community mobilisation, becoming open defecation free (ODF) village and by promoting awareness on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission (G).

Commisioner, Tourism and Education RK Jain in his speech stressed on inculcating good values and habits for the village to realise its potential as an important tourist spot in the district.

The Secretary, Public Health (Sanitaion) praised the efforts of the villagers for having all the attributes and criteria for a clean village and to keep up their efforts so that it becomes an example and a way of life for all other villages in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner JVN subramanyam in his speech praised the efforts of the villagers as well as all the departments for their efforts for getting all the accolades as the clenaest village of the State. He also said that he will transform the village into a cashless one.

It may be mentioned here that Ranchapara came into the limelight recently after the Garo village was adjudged the cleanest village in the State, an award instituted by the State Government and the PHED.