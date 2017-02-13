This innovative solution aims to provide an additional DC power line with every home in the town in which the consumer can directly connect more energy efficient DC appliances compared to AC appliances. This DC line continues to operate even during load shedding. This means during load shedding, AC line will be cut-off but DC line will be on. This new DC power line can support 2-3 DC lights, 1-2 DC fans, TV, mobile phone chargers, laptop chargers etc. The existing AC line of the consumers will continue to function as it does currently. However, from the meter, two power lines will emerge – one existing AC line and second a new DC line. The project also aims at a reduced power tariff for the customers as DC lines reduce 50% of the energy than the AC lines.

Project UDC will also make the use of solar rooftop panels effective as this system uses DC lines. The project will be completed by March this year in North Lakhimpur and it is carried out by Cygni Energy, Hyderabad. It will cover 10,000 consumers in North Lakhimpur in which an LED bulb, one LED tube light, one fan and one charger for mobile phones and computer laptops will be provided freely at the time of installation of DC lines with a separate meter. Initially, the project will cover consumers under the load of 4 KW of the civil feeder and No. 2 feeder of the town.