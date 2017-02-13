



The president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipankar Nath while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration said the AASU and ABSU have been maintaining good relationship since 90s for the common issues of the State. He praised the ABSU for playing vital role for building a strong Bodo society. He also said the Bodos have reached in such stage because of the hard work of the ABSU.

Nath said the failure of the State Government to distribute the Bodo medium text books in time was very unfortunate and great injustice. “We supported the ABSU’s decision to block the distribution of text books of other mediums until the books of Bodo medium are not distributed”, and added that everybody should think equality for all indigenous people of the State. He said –“From this Jangkrithai Fwthar, I warn the Government of Assam that the AASU and ABSU will launch joint movement against the failure of the State Education department to distribute text books in time”. He said forty days have passed but it is very unfortunate that the text books of Bodo medium have not reached.

The AASU president said the AASU and ABSU were concern on the issues related to the indigenous communities of the State and the student union has been keeping close eyes on the correct NRC, detection of foreigners and complete sealing of India-Bangladesh border. He said the AASU never believe in the comments of intellectuals who have lack of practical knowledge about the geographical and territorial boundary. He also said the AASU will not compromise on the integrity and territory. He also warned the organisations who called bandh during the golden jubilee celebration of the ABSU and said the organisations should respect its interest respectively.

The president of the ABSU Promod Boro and AASU president Dipankar Nath formally inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations.

The leader of Vidharva movement and former advocate general of Maharastra, Shreehari Aney attended the function as chief guest. The golden jubilee celebration on Sunday was also addressed by senior journalists Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Adip Phukan, Paragmoni Aditya and Maini Mahanta. NDFB (P) chairman Dhiren Boro, ex-MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, former Rajya Sabha, MP, UG Brahma and chairman of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia and others also attended the meeting.