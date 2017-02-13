Electing to bat, Bud Cricket Club were bundled out for a paltry 67 runs in 28.3 overs. In reply, Ankurjyoti Club eased past the target losing two wickets in 15.5 overs.

Utpal Gayari of Ankuryoti Club was adjudged the man of the match for his fine show with the ball.

Brief scores: Bud CC 67 in 28.3 overs (Roshan Basfore 23, Samik Das 16; Utpal Gayari 4/18, L Kishan Singha 3/18, Abir Chakraborty 2/11). Ankuryoti Club 72/ 2 in 15.5 overs (Asif Wasimul Haque 33 n.o, Rau Kalita 22 n.o, Ikramul Ali 16; Prasanta Sonowal 1/23).