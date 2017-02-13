In the first match, ASEB SC trounced TACC by eight wickets while in the second match, Titan Club thrashed Bishnujyoti Suruj Sangha by nine wickets.

Brief Scores: TACC 99 in 19.4 overs (Sahil Ahmed 29, Vivir Das 17, Pankaj Kr Sahani 11; Deepjyoti Borah 3/8, Bijoy Barman 3/16, Pranto P Patro 3/22). ASEB SC 100 for 2 in 11 overs (Porag Thakuria 51 not out, Pranto P Patro 28, Sankuman Mahanta 14 not out, Raja Pandey 1/10, Dhruvraaj Borah 1/48).

Bishnujyoti Suruj Sangha 109/9 in 20 overs (Kushal Das 19 n.o, Akash Karmakar 19, Nabajit Narzary 15, P Hazarika 3/24, Kaushik Das 2/22, Bedanta Pandey 2/24). Titan Club 112 for 1 in 11.2 overs (Anil Basfore 76 n.o, Niraj Yadav 15, Wasir Ahmed 12 n.o, Bibek Poudel 1/33).

Today’s matches: SG Club vs Chandmari Sports Club; Mahaveer Cricket Club vs Eleven Star Club.