Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 12 - Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club (ASEB SC) and Titan Club won their respective matches in the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize Money Cricket Tournament at Judges’ Field here today.
In the first match, ASEB SC trounced TACC by eight wickets while in the second match, Titan Club thrashed Bishnujyoti Suruj Sangha by nine wickets.
Brief Scores: TACC 99 in 19.4 overs (Sahil Ahmed 29, Vivir Das 17, Pankaj Kr Sahani 11; Deepjyoti Borah 3/8, Bijoy Barman 3/16, Pranto P Patro 3/22). ASEB SC 100 for 2 in 11 overs (Porag Thakuria 51 not out, Pranto P Patro 28, Sankuman Mahanta 14 not out, Raja Pandey 1/10, Dhruvraaj Borah 1/48).
Bishnujyoti Suruj Sangha 109/9 in 20 overs (Kushal Das 19 n.o, Akash Karmakar 19, Nabajit Narzary 15, P Hazarika 3/24, Kaushik Das 2/22, Bedanta Pandey 2/24). Titan Club 112 for 1 in 11.2 overs (Anil Basfore 76 n.o, Niraj Yadav 15, Wasir Ahmed 12 n.o, Bibek Poudel 1/33).
Today’s matches: SG Club vs Chandmari Sports Club; Mahaveer Cricket Club vs Eleven Star Club.