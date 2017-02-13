

Surajit Govinda Baruah, Director, Assam Tribune Group of Publications giving away the certificate to a medal winner during the prize distribution ceremony of the TG Baruah Memorial State Karate Championship at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Some of the matches were still going on while filing this report.

Earlier, Surajit Govinda Baruah, Director, Assam Tribune Group of Publications and Rita Baruah, daughter in law of late TG Baruah gave away the prizes of the completed events.

Among others present during the prize distribution ceremony was Bhuban Lahkar, working president, United Karate-do Association, Assam (UKAA).

Results - Cadet male individual kata: 1st Jyotirshman Kashyap (Ghy), 2nd Dhananjay Boro (Ghy), 3rd Dhritiman Saikia (Jor) and Dikshit Priyam Parasar (Ghy).

Cadet female individual kata: 1st Enjeebee Chakma (Ghy), 2nd Rona Devi (Ghy), 3rd Murshana Gogoi (Ghy) and Spondita Roy (Ghy).

Cadet male individual kumite 57 kg: 1st Divyangshu Changkakoti (Ghy), 2nd Mintu Saikia (Dhemaji), 3rd Nilutpal Taye (Tinsukia) and Samrat Das (Dhemaji).

Cadet male individual kumite 63 kg: 1st Dhritiman Saikia (Jorhat), 2nd Priyanuj Dutta (Ghy).

Cadet male individual kumite 70 kg: 1st Pratyush Alok Baruah (Jorhat), 2nd Kunal Kashyap (Ghy), 3rd Priyanku Gogoi (Jorhat) and Kunal Kr Dutta (Tinsukia).

Cadet female individual kumite 40 kg: 1st Sriti Sarkar (Ghy), 2nd Farmin Begum (Ghy).

Cadet female 47 kg: 1st Bhanupriya Rai (Dib), 2nd Nitsha Haloi (Ghy), 3rd Rimpi Konwar (Dib).

Cadet female 54 kg: 1st Enjebee Chakma (Ghy), 2nd Murshana Gogoi (Ghy), 3rd Nandita Ghosh (Dib).

Cadet female kumite +54 kg: 1st Emon Gogoi (Jor), 2nd Rona Devi (Ghy), 3rd Mumpi Rajbongshi (Ghy) and Kritisha Deka (Ghy).

Junior (16-17 yrs) male individual kata: 1st Bikash Rahang (Ghy), 2nd Siddharth Barooah (Ghy), 3rd Nishad Ali, and Aswini Teron.

Junior (16-17 yrs) female individual kata: 1st Shivangee Changkakoti (Ghy), 2nd Janki Devi (Ghy), 3rd Babita Rai (Ghy).

Junior (16-17 yrs) male kumite

– 50 kg: 1st Sumit Kumar Singh (Ghy), 2nd Pronobjyoti Gogoi (Charaideo), 3rd Suhail Sinha (Ghy) and Bikash Rahang (Ghy).

Junior (16-17 yrs) male kumite

– 55 kg: 1st Aswini Teron (Ghy), 2nd Anjan Daring (Titabor), 3rd Bharat Narzary (Chirang) and Pallab Das (Dhemaji).

Junior (16-17 yrs) male kumite

– 68 kg: 1st Nishad Ali (Barpeta), 2nd Sankar Payeng (Jorhat), 3rd Amitabh Medhi (Ghy).

Junior male kumite – 76 kg: 1st Dhrubajyoti Talukdar (Ghy), 2nd Manash Dey (Ghy), 3rd Utpal Das (Jorhat) and Siddharth Barooah (Ghy).

Junior female kumite – 48 kg: 1st Janki Devi (Ghy), 2nd Priti Debnath (Ghy), 3rd Sarada Goyari (Chirang) and Shivangee Changkakoti (Ghy).

Junior female kumite +48 kg: 1st Chandni Jain (Ghy), 2nd Sanjita Brahma (Chirang), 3rd Babita Rai (Ghy).

U-21 male individual kata: 1st Tarun Konwar (Charaideo), 2nd Sashanka Sukla Boidya (Dib), 3rd Nayan Boro (Ghy) and Sonu Kumar Sharma (Ghy).

U-21 female individual kata: 1st Bhagyasri Saikia (Kokrajhar), 2nd Gargi Kalita (Jorhat), 3rd Jyotismita Gogoi (Jorhat) and Dipanjali Baishnab (Dib).

U-21 male kumite: 1st Kalyan Kalita (Ghy), 2nd Shivam Basani (Cachar), 3rd Rajeeb Kr Malik (Cachar).

U-21 male kumite – 84 kg: 1st Nayamani Deka (Bongaigaon), 2nd Rupam Kr Borah (Jorhat).

U-21 female kumite – 50 kg: 1st Dipika Rajuwar (Dibru), 2nd Neha Sahu (Dibru), 3rd Kriti Sinha (Ghy).

U-21 female kumite – 68 kg: 1st Dipanjali Baishnab (Dibru), 2nd Jyotishmita Gogoi (Jorhat), 3rd Gargi Kalita (Jorhat).